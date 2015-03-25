Star Jones Weds Banker

Star Jones (search), co-host of ABC's "The View," married banker Al Reynolds in a star-studded Park Avenue bash. Notables ranging from Spike Lee (search) to Hillary Clinton (search) packed into St. Bartholomew's Church Saturday to watch Jones, 42, who wore a a designer strapless wedding dress with a 27-foot veil, exchange vows with Reynolds.

"The train was so long it took about seven people to carry it," said friend and guest Valerie Simpson, songwriter and half of the R&B duo Ashford and Simpson.

With songstress Patti LaBelle (search) performing, and a bridal party including Natalie Cole, Vivica A. Fox and Holly Robinson Peete, the storybook wedding lasted until 8 p.m. before moving to the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel for an equally celebrity-heavy reception.

"I smiled a lot," said Jones' "The View" co-host Barbara Walters. "I was happy for her. She had the biggest smile I've ever seen."