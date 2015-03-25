Stamps to Feature American Indian Art

A series of stamps and postal cards featuring American Indian artwork will be issued next month by the Postal Service (search).

The stamps and cards will come with 10 different images, the post office said Wednesday. The 37-cent, self-adhesive stamps and 23-cent postal cards will be issued Aug. 21 in Santa Fe, N.M., and will go on sale nationwide the following Monday.

"These stamps represent a small sampling of the diverse ways that Native Americans created objects used in their everyday lives that were also extraordinary expressions of beauty, " said Anita Bizzotto, Postal Service chief marketing officer and senior vice president.

Art featured on the stamps includes:

— A Mimbres (search) bowl, a black-on-white style pottery produced about 1100 B.C. by the Mimbres people in what is now New Mexico. From the Maxwell Museum of Anthropology (search), the University of New Mexico.

— A Kutenai parfleche — a rawhide container — collected around 1900, probably in Idaho. From the American Museum of Natural History (search) in New York.

— Two Tlingit sculptures from the Phoebe Apperson Hearst Museum of Anthropology, University of California, Berkeley. The wood sculptures were a fundamental form of artistic expression among the men of the Northwest Coast tribes.

— A detail from a Ho-Chunk (Winnebago) bag, from the Cranbrook Institute of Science (search), Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

— A Miccosukee-Seminole doll from the National Museum of the American Indian (search) in Washington, made in the early years of the 20th century in Florida.

— A Mississippian sandstone effigy from the Frank H. McClung Museum, the University of Tennessee.

— An Acoma pot made by Lucy Martin Lewis, from the National Museum of the American Indian.

— A Navajo weaving by Daisy Taugelchee, from the Denver Art Museum.

— A detail of a Seneca ladle from the New York State Museum, Albany, N.Y., currently on loan to the Akwesasne Museum, Hogansburg, N.Y.

— A Luiseno coiled basket from the Riverside Municipal Museum, Riverside, Calif.