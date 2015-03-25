St. Louis Man Has Heart Attack, Undergoes Surgery, Gets Car Stolen From Hospital

A suburban St. Louis man is recovering after a heart attack and surgery, and after having his car stolen from the hospital parking lot.

William Caggiano had the heart attack on Thursday and had heart bypass surgery. His daughter rushed back to St. Louis County from Arizona to be with him.

At St. Anthony's Hospital, she met a woman in the intensive care waiting room. Now, Amanda Caggiano believes that so-called friend stole her father's car.

The crime happened early Friday. Amanda Caggiano says she was sleeping. When she woke up several items from her purse were gone, including the keys to her father's PT Cruiser.

Police say the description of the suspect sounds like a woman who committed a similar crime at the hospital a month ago.