Sri Lanka Military Kills 11 Suspected Tamil Rebels

The Sri Lankan military says it has killed 11 suspected Tamil rebels in the eastern jungles, in the biggest clash since declaring victory against the insurgents last week.

The army said the soldiers recovered assault rifles, 20 Claymore mines and a handful of grenades and anti-personnel mines along with the bodies of 11 men near the southeastern town of Ampara.

Military spokesman Brig. Udaya Nanayakkara said the troops were on a mission Wednesday to flush out the remnants of the Tamil Tigers in the eastern jungles when they attacked a group of rebels. He said the soldiers suffered no casualties.