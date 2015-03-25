Spencer Pratt: 'Famous Troll' Mary-Kate Olsen the 'Less Cute Twin'

Reality star Spencer Pratt of "The Hills" dissed Mary-Kate Olsen as a "famous troll" and the "less cute twin" after she bashed his temper on the "Late Show with David Letterman."

"I know I've made it in Hollywood when a famous troll is talking about me on Letterman," Pratt told told Usmagazine.com.

"I forgive her, though," he added. "She's had to go through life as the less cute twin, which must be tough."

In his interview with Us, Pratt also said "I don't really get why she'd use my name to get press for her little indie film that no one's going to see" and called Olsen's famously oddball fashion sense into question.

"She should probably focus more on not getting dressed in the dark than on me."

While promoting her upcoming film "The Wackness," Olsen told Letterman last Thursday that Pratt played soccer at her high school and "he does not have a good temper. He would walk off the field." She also agreed with Letterman that Pratt is "wormy."

Pratt responded that Olsen went to Campbell Hall in North Hollywood while he attended Crossroads School in Santa Monica.

"The Wackness" hits theaters July 3.

