Spears Loves Life as Pregnant Woman

Britney Spears (search) is loving life as a pregnant woman — the cravings, watching sonograms and especially the sex.

"I think it's better than it was before," Spears tells People magazine in the issue on newsstands Friday. "I think it's best. Sex is crazy good."

The 23-year-old pop star, who's due this fall, says that she's been battling "horrible" morning sickness and been dealing with the hormone swings that have caused her to lose her temper, "like twice." But otherwise, Spears says she's in "nesting mode" and finds being pregnant "empowering."

"I think it brings out a pure side of you," she says.

After first seeing a sonogram of her baby, Spears was speechless.

"You can't really say anything. I was emotional. I think it's the best feeling in the world."

Spears says that she hasn't yet tried to find out whether it's a boy or a girl — but doesn't expect it to be her last, regardless. She ultimately wants three children and doesn't plan to return to her day job soon.

"I'm sure there's going to come a time when I get back to work again, but it'll be a totally different way of life than it was before," she says.

Spears and her husband, Kevin Federline (search), are also currently starring in their reality show on UPN, "Britney and Kevin: Chaotic." The six-episode series features pre-pregnancy home videos of the couple's dating, engagement and wedding.

"It's so different for me, doing something like this," said Spears of the show. "My friends think it's cool."