Alison at Blue Bell's Alison Barshak of prepares this great summer dish using pantry staples.

• Southwestern Style Shrimp Salad with Salsa Fresca

Ingredients:

4 tbsp. white onions, finely diced

2 lbs. ripe plum tomatoes, approximately 9

1-2 Serrano peppers, finely diced — with seeds for lots of heat or without seeds for a mild salsa

1/2 cup tomato juice

4 tbsp. cilantro leaves, finely chopped

2 tbsp. fresh lime juice

1-2 tsp. salt, to taste

2/3 cup black beans, optional

Method:

Combine all ingredients and refrigerate for at least 1/2 hour. Makes approximately 4 cups.

Guacamole Ingredients:

1 ripe avocado, peeled and pitted

2 tbsp white onion, diced

Juice from 1/2 lime

2 tbsp fresh Cilantro, chopped

1/4 cup water

Kosher salt

Method:

Put all ingredients in a bowl and mash together. Season with salt to taste.

Shrimp Salad Ingredients:

20 medium shrimp, cooked, peeled, de-veined. Each shrimp cut into 6 pieces or small shrimp

1 ripe avocado

8 lime, cut into wedges

1 bag corn chips

Method:

In a shallow bowl, place a spoonful of salsa then a spoonful of guacamole. Sprinkle with shrimp. Then spoon in salsa, then guacamole, then shrimp. Garnish with a squeeze of lime, a piece of cilantro and chips. Stick chips into the guacamole.