Southwest Flight Turns Around After Passenger Removes Clothes During Scuffle

A Southwest Airlines flight was forced to turn around after a dispute erupted on board that left one passenger completely naked.

The Alameda County sheriff's department in California said a man and a woman on the flight were injured during the altercation, and one of them took off all of his or her clothes.

The flight originated in Oakland, Calif., and was en route to St. Louis.

During the scuffle, pilots changed course and headed back to Oakland. The man and woman were both taken to area hospitals after the plane landed.