South Carolina Mom Charged With Concealing 555-Pound Son

A mother accused of neglecting her 555-pound son's health has been brought back to South Carolina after she was arrested in Maryland.

Greenville County deputies said 49-year-old Jerri Gray waived an extradition hearing and arrived in Greenville on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said they were going to talk to Gray before her arraignment.

Gray was arrested on a charge of violating a custody order last month when she did not appear in court for a hearing with the Department of Social Services, authorities said.

Police found Gray and her 14-year-old son at a laundry in the Baltimore suburb of Woodlawn.

It wasn't immediately clear if Gray had an attorney.

The teen has been placed in protective custody.