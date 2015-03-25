South Carolina Mall Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured

Gunfire broke out during an argument outside a mall, leaving one man dead. The gunman was then shot and critically wounded by a law enforcement officer.

Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis says three men who were shopping Wednesday afternoon at the Citadel Mall began arguing in the parking lot. Then one of the men was shot and killed by another.

Francis says the gunman was shot in the leg by a law enforcement officer who happened to be at the scene.

Names haven't been released. Frances said two people are in custody but charges have not been filed.

Francis says a nearby school was briefly placed on lockdown. He says there were no other injuries.