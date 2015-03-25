Some Republicans Choose Dems in N.H. GOP Primary

Democrats weren't the only ones with a primary in New Hampshire. The Republicans had one too.

President Bush got 85 percent of the vote. But seven percent of registered Republicans wrote in the names of Democrats.

John Kerry (search) and Howard Dean (search) each got two percent. John Edwards, Wesley Clark and Joe Lieberman each got one percent of the vote.

Some GOP voters say they were really independents who forgot to change their party affiliation back to "undeclared" after voting in the hotly contested Republican primary four years ago.

Others say they wanted to send Bush a message — that they're unhappy with his policies, including the war in Iraq.