Small Plane Crash in Texas Kills Three

A twin-engine Cessna crashed in a field near a Texas airport, killing all three people aboard, authorities said.

The crash Sunday was reported shortly after 7 p.m. less than a mile from the airport in Waco. Assistant Chief R.G. Wilson of the Waco Fire Department said rescue workers arrived to find the wreckage on fire in a plowed field.

"There were three souls on board and we have three victims," Wilson said late Sunday. The bodies were not immediately identified.

The twin-engine Cessna 310 had filed a flight plan from Natchez, Mississippi, to Waco.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.