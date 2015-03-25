Shots Reported Off Campus Near Upstate New York University

A lockdown at the state university in Brockport, N.Y., has been lifted after police reported that a gunman near campus has been contained to a house.

A notice on the College at Brockport's Web site said police reported an "active shooter" just before 1:30 p.m. on a road at the western border of the campus. College spokesman Nick Mascari said the school lifted the lockdown within an hour after police said the suspect was "contained."

Mascari said it was an "ongoing situation."

Calls to police and the Monroe County Sheriff's Department weren't immediately returned. No other details were available Friday afternoon.

The regular semester hasn't started yet at the school outside Rochester.