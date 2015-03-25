Shootout in Mexico Kills 2 Soldiers, 4 Gunmen

Authorities say a shootout between troops and suspected drug traffickers in northern Mexico has killed two soldiers and four gunmen.

The Defense Department says the clash began when gunmen opened fire on a military patrol Sunday in the town of Doctor Arroyo, in Nuevo Leon state.

A Defense statement says soldiers returned fire, killing three assailants inside a home and another in a car.

Also Monday, police in Veracruz state said a federal court official kidnapped last week was found dead.

State prosecutor Jose Franyutti said Nayeli Reyes' mutilated body was discovered Sunday in the same residential neighborhood of Boca del Rio where she was abducted.

A threatening note signed by a drug cartel was left with the corpse.