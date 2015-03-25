Sharon Stone Poses Topless at 51

Sharon Stone is letting it all hang out on the cover of a new magazine.

In a move that many of her younger contemporaries might not have the chops – or the body – to do, the 51-year-old actress is posing topless on French magazine Paris Match.

The mother of three appears in bondage-style gear, including a corset, leather boots, cage sandals and gloves. The spread was shot by photographer Alix Malka and features the actress talking about body confidence.

Stone is hardly a stranger to nudity however. She famously flashed the cameras in the 1992 film “Basic Instinct” with Michael Douglass.

“Im a person who feels that if it’s appropriate for the character Im playing or the mood of the piece, then [posing nude] is no big thing,” the actress said.