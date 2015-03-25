This is a partial transcript from Your World with Neil Cavuto, February 6, 2003, that was edited for clarity. Click here for complete access to all of Neil Cavuto's CEO interviews.

NEIL CAVUTO, HOST: Now to a senator on that Foreign Relations Committee and what he made of Powell's comments today, Democratic Senator Jon Corzine from New Jersey.

Senator, always good to have you.

SEN. JON CORZINE, D-N.J.: Good to be here, Neil.

CAVUTO: What did you make of Power's comments both today and yesterday?

CORZINE: Secretary Powell is both compelling and credible. He was today. He was yesterday. And I think his commitment - everyone is understanding his commitment to a multilateral approach as a first resort, but the need if necessary to use force as a last resort came through fully today. I think he made that case strongly yesterday that Iraq is in material breach. And we are five minutes to midnight as Hans Blix said several days before.

CAVUTO: So Senator, you argue that Iraq is indeed in material breach as things stand?

CORZINE: I think there's no question, and I think that Secretary Powell made a compelling case. And he is also a compelling advocate because I think he has demonstrated his commitment to the multilateral diplomatic approach. He's turned over every stone, in my view, to try to find a peaceful way to disarm Iraq, to bring about an inspection process that is credible to the world.

CAVUTO: So you're not in the camp that says this is all the more reason, I think, echoed by Senator Ted Kennedy, to give the inspectors more time and to hold off on any sort of a violent move.

CORZINE: I think we are running out of reason for patience here, particularly given the response that has come out of Iraq. I think it is clear that they take advantage of that last five minutes on the clock, and do what is necessary. Not just cooperate, but I think they have to reveal those seven moving vehicles, that.

CAVUTO: So bottom line, Senator, I apologize, but you disagree with Senator Kennedy's approach. And I would assume you're not on board on a second vote as well in the Senate?

CORZINE: I think there is no need for a second vote in the Senate.

CAVUTO: So be that as it may, are other Democratic colleagues telling you much the same?

CORZINE: I think that's the majority view of my colleagues, as a matter of fact, probably overwhelmingly so. I do think that many of my colleagues, as many on the other side of the aisle, believe we would be well served if Secretary Powell continues his diplomatic efforts to get a second vote at the United Nations. Not necessary, but desirable, so that we have a broadly-based shared responsibility in enforcing international law.

CAVUTO: You know, Senator, we did get a comment out of British Prime Minister Tony Blair who said that he sees no vetos if Iraq action comes to a second Security Council vote. What do you think he knows about the French or the Germans or the Russians or the Chinese that we don't?

CORZINE: I think, as has been fully reported and I think related both here at home and abroad, a compelling, credible case was laid out by Secretary Powell. I think that - been working very hard in a diplomatic context to bring together that international coalition. I think the administration should be congratulated for that. And I think we have moved to a position where the world community now is very much in general agreement that disarmament may have to be brought about by force.

CAVUTO: All right. Senator Jon Corzine, thank you very much, sir, appreciate it.

