Saudi Authorities Seize Car Packed with Explosives

Saudi police on Saturday seized a car packed with explosives that they have been searching for since February, an Interior Ministry official said.

In a statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency (search), the unidentified official said the wanted GMC Suburban (search) was found "packed with an amount of explosives."

The vehicle was secured, the statement added.

No further details were released, including where the car was found or if anyone was arrested. Officials were not immediately available for comment.

In February, the Interior Ministry used TV broadcasts to warn Saudis, particularly residents in the capital, Riyadh, that there was an imminent threat of a car bomb attack involving a GMC Suburban.

The car found Saturday was the same vehicle mentioned in the TV warning.

Saudi Arabia has launched a high profile crackdown on terrorists following several attacks inside this oil-rich Gulf state, including a May bombing in Riyadh that killed 26 people.