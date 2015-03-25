Saddam Hussein's Genocide Trial Resumes

Saddam Hussein's trial on genocide charges against the Kurds resumed Monday after an 19-day break.

Saddam and six other former members of his regime have pleaded innocent to charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity for their role in the military offensive against the Kurds, known as Operation Anfal.

The prosecution says that about 180,000 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the 1987-88 crackdown. Saddam and one other defendant have also pleaded innocent to genocide.

Saddam is already under a death sentence imposed by another court Sunday for the deaths of more than 140 Shiite Muslims after an assassination attempt against him in the town of Dujail in 1982.

His trial for the Kurdish crackdown will continue while an appeals court reviews the Dujail case.

