Royal Opera House Yanks Ad After Actor Who Posed Nude Claims Genitals Were Airbrushed to Look Smaller

An Argentinian actor in Britain is feeling a bit deflated over an advertisement he appeared in for the Royal Opera House in which, he believes, a certain part of his anatomy was airbrushed to look smaller.

Juan Pablo di Pace, 28, posed nude for London's Royal Opera House spread in 2001, but seven years later, the ad — recently used to promote a Verdi concert — has put him to shame, The Daily Mail reported Wednesday.

Di Pace says those who touched it up airbrushed his penis so much in one version that it "made it look like he barely had one at all."

After the actor hired lawyers and lodged a complaint that also claimed he hadn't been paid for his work, the opera house agreed to stop using the ad, according to the newspaper.

Di Pace is set to appear in this year's Hollywood adaptation of the Broadway musical "Mamma Mia!"

