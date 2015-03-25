Rodney King to Fight in Celebrity Boxing Event

The motorist whose 1991 video taped beating by Los Angeles police helped spark South Central riots a year later has agreed to box at a Springfield celebrity boxing exhibition.

The Celebrity Boxing Federation announced Monday that Rodney King will fight on the Nov. 6 event's undercard at the Springfield Sheraton.

The 44-year-old King will face David Fesko, a South Hadley native and former forward with the Springfield Slamm basketball team.

The main event will feature former baseball slugger and admitted steroid user Jose Canseco against Pittsfield native Todd Poulton.