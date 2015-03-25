Reward For Missing Illinois Mom Lisa Stebic Raised to $50,000

The reward for information about the whereabouts of missing Illinois mom Lisa Stebic has been raied to $50,000, her family announced Tuesday.

A $20,000 reward had been offered prior to Tuesday. The family also announced that "due to multiple requests," a trust fund has been established for those wishing to contribute to the reward amount.

"This new donation opportunity will also allow people to help meet the wishes of Lisa Stebic — to help provide her children a financial key to a college education, should the reward never be claimed," the family said on their Web site, www.findlisastebic.com.

If no information leads to the recovery of Lisa Stebic, her family said all money will go toward "The Lisa Stebic and Children’s Fund" to provide a college education for her two children, Alexis, 12, and Zachary, 10.

Stebic was last seen the evening of April 30 at her home in Plainfield, Ill. Her husband, Craig, said he was working in the backyard and their young children were out when Lisa Stebic disappeared.

Police have not yet brought any charges against anyone in the case, nor have they named a person of interest. They have, however, executed several search warrants on her home.

Craig and Lisa Stebic were in the midst of a divorce when she disappeared. They lived in the same home but barely spoke.

Plainfield police last month found blood belonging to the missing mother in her husband's pickup truck. Craig Stebic's lawyer has said it is animal blood; Craig is an avid hunter.

Shortly after her disappearance, Craig Stebic, 41, told the Chicago Tribune: "I can't see her leaving her kids. She's a good mother. She'd do anything for her kids."