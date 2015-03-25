Retaliation for the 'Valley Hope Forgot'

A quick trip around Hannity's America...

Valley of Revenge

The people of the San Joaquin Valley, California, continue to suffer thanks to government's decision to protect that two-inch minnow known as the delta smelt. But that isn't stopping Democrats from playing politics with this matter.

Last week, Congressman George Miller had the opportunity to add an amendment to a bill that would have turned the water back on. The amendment was proposed by Congressman Devin Nunes, but Miller declined to add it to his piece of legislation. As a result, Republicans rallied and voted down Miller's bill to build a $38 million water recycling plant.

But the story doesn't end there. Fast forward to this week when Congressman John Campbell offered up a resolution to honor the UC Irvine men's volleyball team for winning the national championship. Unfortunately for Campbell, he happened to vote against George Miller's bill last week and as a result, it was time for Congressman Miller to exact his revenge. He had the UC Irvine resolution removed from the calendar, and according to Campbell's office, when he confronted Miller he was told the price needed to be paid for voting against his bill.

Pretty unbelievable.

By the way, we contacted Congressman Miller's office, and they confirmed a conversation did in fact take place, but they wouldn't tell us what was said. They also added that it was Congressman Campbell who chose to politicize the issue and "that's just the way it goes."

Unbelievable.

Wash That Mouth Out

One Democrat used some foul language Thursday on the House floor to express his thoughts ironically on hate crimes legislation.

Congressman Ike Skelton, the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, took the floor to share his thoughts on the subject, and here's what he had to say:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. IKE SKELTON, D-MO.: I now yield three minutes to my friend, the chairman of the subcommittee on strategic forces, Mr. Lunsman. So stick it up your ass.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

That's pretty lovely, isn't it? How ironic it is that Democrats so often accuse Republicans of spoiling the civil discourse.

When Harry Met Nancy

They say a picture is worth a thousand words and Wednesday, after meeting with President Obama, several awkward moments between Nancy Pelosi and Harry Reid were all caught on camera.

First, take a look at Speaker Pelosi's reaction as Senator Reid tries to put his arm around her:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. HARRY REID, D-NEV.: Madam Speaker, the one thing that I think was interesting is that everyone, Democrats.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Ouch. If I were Senator Reid I don't think I would try that again.

Now watch what happens when the two Democratic leaders try to decide who is going to answer what question:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF., SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: Basically, we were grateful to the president for having the meeting.

REID: Well, I think that — I was — think the point I was trying to make...

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Maybe next time they should just hold a conference call with reporters.

Sing for Dear Leader

Our "Media Mash" segment is brought to you by CNN. It seems that the network is doing its part to push the president's health care bill and they're using grade school kids to do their bidding.

The network recently featured this group of school children and their pro health care song:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STUDENTS: (Singing) So we throw our hands up. For health care reform. Make your choice today. Private and public care. Will the marketplace treat us fair? So we throw our hands up. For health care reform. Make your choice today.

Yeah, yeah, yeah, it's a problem in the USA. Yeah, yeah, yeah, it's a problem in the USA.

Obama says everyone needs health coverage in America now. We need to insure those 47 million, but the government doesn't know how.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Anybody else think there's something disturbing about a major network featuring a bunch of school kids singing a song of praise for their beloved, anointed leader Barack Obama? Think that's indoctrination?

Roman's New Pal

Hollywood stars are not the only ones coming to the defense of accused child rapist, director Roman Polanski. France's Cultural Minister Frederic Mitterrand has now slammed the U.S. government and the media for attempting to bring Polanski to justice.

But Mitterrand has had some problems of his own. According to The New York Times, in his 2005 autobiography he admits paying "young boys for sex in Thailand."

Unbelievable. Actually, it sounds like he and Polanski have a lot in common.