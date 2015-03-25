Researchers Develop Memory-Boosting Nasal Spray

Researchers have developed a memory-boosting nasal spray, London’s Daily Mail reported.

A short spray of the inhaler – taken at bedtime – will help the brain to hold in memories acquired during the day.

So if a student is cramming for a test, and then takes the nasal spray before bed, he or she will likely remember what they studied when they wake up. One caveat – the person taking the nasal spray must get a good night’s sleep.

The spray was tested on 17 men at the University of Lubeck in Germany. The spray was made using a molecule in the body’s immune system known as interleukin 6.

The nasal spray’s study is detailed in the journal Federation of the American Societies for Experimental Biology.

