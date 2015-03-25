Reports: Sarkozy's Former Wife Remarries in New York City

The ex-wife of French President Nicolas Sarkozy has tied the knot at the famed Rainbow Room in New York's Rockefeller Center, French newspapers reported Monday.

Though details about the nuptials have been kept under wraps, Le Figaro and Liberation said Cecilia Ciganer-Albeniz — the former Mrs. Sarkozy — married Richard Attias, an events planner, Sunday night. The two dailies didn't identify their sources.

Ciganer-Albeniz's lawyer, Michele Cahen, did not immediately return calls seeking comment on the wedding plans.

The wedding ceremony and reception at the 65th floor Rainbow Room, which offers panoramic views of New York, culminated three days of private festivities, Le Figaro said on its Web site.

The ceremony was scheduled to draw 150 guests, culminating three days of private festivities that began with a party Friday at Attias' house in Connecticut, the report said.

Photographers were on hand as Ciganer-Albeniz and Attias emerged together Saturday evening from a car to see the Abba-inspired musical "Mamma Mia!" at a Broadway theater.

The marriage will be the third for 50-year-old Ciganer-Albeniz. Her first husband was French television personality Jacques Martin. Attias, a 48-year-old Moroccan-born multimillionaire, is the president of Paris-based Publicis Events Worldwide.

Ciganer-Albeniz left Sarkozy in May 2005 to live with Attias, but returned to Sarkozy's side in the run-up to France's presidential elections last spring. Their divorce was announced in October, ending an 11-year marriage.

Last month, the French leader married Carla Bruni, the Italian-born singer and former model. Their quick courtship led to a glitzy February wedding.

Ciganer-Albeniz had tried to keep her wedding plans secret but word leaked out earlier this month when Versace announced that the couple had chosen the Milan fashion house to dress them for their nuptials. She reportedly canceled the order and requested a new couturier following Versace's announcement.