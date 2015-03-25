Report:Israeli Soldier Being Treated for Three Gunshot Wounds

An Egyptian security team has visited the kidnapped Israeli soldier in Gaza as part of an attempt to mediate a solution between Israel and the Palestinian militants holding him, the pan-Arab newspaper Al Hayat reported Monday.

Citing what it called "informed Palestinian sources," the paper said the Egyptians found Cpl. Gilad Shalit was being treated by a Palestinian doctor for "three bullet wounds."

The paper did not say when the visit took place.

Click here to visit FOXNews.com's Mideast center.

Egyptian government officials were not available early Monday to comment on the report. The government tends not to comment on the work of its intelligence service.

Since the soldier was seized in a raid on an Israeli camp next to Gaza on June 25, Egypt has been trying to negotiate a settlement with the Palestinian militants, who are linked to Hamas, the party running the Palestinian government.

Israel has carried out numerous airstrikes in Gaza and sent tanks and thousands of troops into the territory in a bid to force the Palestinians to release the soldier.

CountryWatch: Israel