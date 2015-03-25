Report: TB-Infected Mexican National Crossed Border 76 Times

A Mexican national with a highly contagious form of tuberculosis crossed the U.S. border 76 times and took numerous domestic flights over the last year, according to a report in The Washington Times.

Click here for more on this story from The Washington Times.

Customs and Border Protection officials were warned by health officials that the man was infected, but it took Homeland Security officials more than six weeks to issue an alert, and another week beyond that to alert its own Transportation Security Agency, the Times reports.

The strain of multi-drug resistant tuberculosis is highly contagious and resistant to common drug treatments. It is the same strain of the disease that concerned health officials in the case of Atlanta lawyer Andrew Speaker, who slipped into the U.S. from Europe via a flight from Canada, the Times reports.