Report: North Korean Leader Kim Jong Il in Russia

A leading South Korean newspaper reported Friday on the possibility North Korean leader Kim Jong Il has traveled to Russia via train, citing eyewitness reports.

The eyewitnesses told a person they had seen a VIP train, the form of transport preferred by Kim, crossing the border bound for Russia, the Chosun Ilbo daily reported.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry said it had no information and was checking into the report of a possible trip.

Kim shuns travel by air and has headed before to Russia via train, the last time in August 2002. The North Korean leader rarely leaves his home country, and was last abroad during a trip to China in January.