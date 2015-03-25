Report: Mozambican Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Two Heads

A Mozambican woman has given birth to a baby with two heads, according to a report from French news agency AFP.

Sibone Mocumbi, a spokesman for the main general hospital in the capital Maputo, confirmed that a baby boy with two heads had been born over the weekend but offered no other information.

Click here to read the whole story

A neighbor of the family, who live in the Magoanine neighbourhood of Maputo, said that the second head was attached to the infant's abdomen. Mario Ntembe told AFP the second head had non-functioning eyes and ears, as well as a mouth and nose.