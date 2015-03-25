Report: More Than 100 Injured in Western Iran Earthquake

An earthquake hit western Iran Thursday, causing minor injuries to more than 100 people, state TV reported.

The report said the magnitude 4.7 quake jolted three towns in Lorestan province at 4:45 a.m., but no one was seriously hurt or required hospitalization.

The head of Lorestan's emergency department, Reza Ariai, was quoted as saying that at least 70 of the wounded lived in Boroujerd, about 200 miles southwest of Tehran.

The official IRNA news agency said the quake sent panic-stricken Boroujerd residents into the streets. Two aftershocks followed the quake and shattered windows in several city buildings, but there were no reports of serious damage.

Iran is located on several seismic fault lines and is prone to earthquakes, experiencing on average at least one quake per day.

In March 2006, three earthquakes and nine aftershocks hit the same region, killing at least 70 people and injuring about 1,200.