Report: Judge Orders Britney Spears Not to Drive With Kids in Car

A judge ordered Britney Spears on Friday not to drive with her two young sons the car, TMZ reported.

L.A. Superior Court Commissioner Scott Gordon gave the sealed order during a court hearing in which Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline's lawyer officially informed the judge that Spears ran a red light with their two little boys in the car last week, TMZ said.

Click here for the TMZ report

Last week, Federline's lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan said he might try to subpoena video footage that apparently shows the pop princess running a red light at a Hollywood Hills intersection while driving the children in the back seat.

Federline has temporary custody of Sean Preston, 2, and Jayden James, 1, because Spears has defied court orders.

Spears' driving has been an ongoing problem for her.

In 2006, she was photographed driving with Sean Preston on her lap, and authorities visited her home to investigate.

Last month, she pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving without a valid driver's license. A misdemeanor hit-and-run charge from an August parking lot crash was dismissed after she paid an undisclosed amount to the car's owner.

Spears, 25, and Federline, 29, were married in October 2004. The two have wrangled in court over custody issues since they split. Their divorce was final in July.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.