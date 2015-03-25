Report: JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America Face Losses of $3B in Mortgage Securities

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC) are expected to disclose losses of about $3 billion in mortgage securities and leveraged loans when they report earnings this month, the Financial Times reported, citing an analyst.

JPMorgan is likely to report mark-to-market losses on leveraged loans of about $1.4 billion and an additional $700 million in write-downs of mortgages and mortgage-backed securities, according to Howard Mason, analyst with Sanford Bernstein, the paper reported.

Mason estimated Bank of America will take write-downs of $700 million for leveraged loans and mortgage write-downs of $300 million, the paper said.

Other banks have already taken losses on the value of their holdings in mortgage-backed securities and leveraged loans.

Citigroup (C), the biggest U.S. bank, took a pretax write-down of $1.4 billion as of the end of the third quarter.

Bear Stearns (BSC) said last month it was writing down its $7.6 billion portfolio by about $250 million, or 3.2 percent. Morgan Stanley (MS) wrote down its $31 billion portfolio by $726 million, or 2.3 percent.

The losses by the banks were the result of credit turmoil in recent months that drove down the values of mortgage and loan-related securities.