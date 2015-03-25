Report: Jamie Lynn Spears Celebrates Baby Shower With Help of Big Sis Britney

Jamie Lynn Spears celebrated her baby shower on Saturday with the help of her older sister Britney, People magazine reported.

About 30 guests attended the catered, women-only event in honor of the 17-year-old TV star, which was held at the Spears family's Serenity mansion in their hometown of Kentwood, La.

A source from the party told People that with the exception of sheriff deputies at the gate and paparazzi circling in helicopters above, "It was a normal shower ... A wonderful, sweet occasion."

Britney wore pink all weekend to signify the coming of her new baby niece into the world.

Jamie Lynn, the star of Nickelodeon's "Zoey 101," registered for gifts at Babies "R" Us last month, including a teething ring, car seat, ultrasound frame, Cookie Monster bath towel and a Baby Neptune Ocean Gym, People reported.

Jaime Lynn and Casey Aldridge, 19, are expecting a baby girl, and they are reportedly engaged to be married. She is reportedly due this summer.

Meanwhile, Britney Spears will appear in court on Tuesday to make a plea for more time with her two toddler sons. Her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, currently has custody.

