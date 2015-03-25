Report: IRS Computers Vulnerable to Hackers

A week before the tax filing deadline, Treasury Department watchdogs are saying that inadequate controls over the IRS computer system could make confidential taxpayer information more vulnerable to hacking and theft.

The office of the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration is warning that the lack of monitoring could allow a disgruntled employee or a hacker to disrupt computer operations and steal taxpayer data.

The IRS, in response to the report, agreed that it needs to improve oversight of who has access to its computers.

