Report: Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi to Marry This Weekend

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi will marry this weekend in California, Usmagazine.com reports.

The pair are reportedly planning a small, intimate ceremony with only a few close friends and family.

Following the California Supreme Court's ruling that same sex couples have the right to marry, DeGeneres announced she planned to wed her longtime girlfriend on a taping of her talk show in May.

"It's something that we've wanted to do and we want it to be legal and we are very, very excited," DeGeneres, 50, said.

DeGeneres told reporters backstage at the Daytime Emmy Awards in June that she and de Rossi, 35, were planning their "dream wedding."

"Yes, we have set a wedding date," said DeGeneres. "How do I feel about it? I obviously feel like it's long overdue. I think someday people will look back on this like women not having the right to vote and segregation and anything else that seems ridiculous that we don't all have the same rights."

The comedienne gave de Rossi a pink diamond ring for their engagement.

"Planning a wedding is very stressful," said DeGeneres. "It's crazy. My gardener is now invited."

Click here to read more on this story in Us Weekly

The Associated Press contributed to this report.