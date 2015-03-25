Report: Elisabeth Shue Pregnant

Elisabeth Shue can leave Las Vegas but apparently she can't get out of the nursery.

Shue is pregnant with her third child, US Weekly reported Friday on its Web site, citing her manager, David Seltzer.

Calls to Seltzer and Shue's publicist by The Associated Press were not immediately returned Friday night.

Shue was to have started filming a Joel Schumacher thriller called "Number 23" but has dropped out of the project because of her pregnancy, US Weekly said.

Shue, 42, received an Oscar nomination for her role in 1995's "Leaving Las Vegas."

She and her husband, Davis Guggenheim, have an 8-year-old son, Miles, and a 4-year-old daughter, Stella.