Reebok Founder's Accountant Accused of Stealing $25 Million

Reebok founder Paul Fireman is suing his longtime accountant, claiming he stole $25 million from him and a charity.

The accountant, Arnold Mullen, has been charged with five counts of grand theft. A phone message was left Thursday by The Associated Press for Mullen and his attorney.

Mullen was released on his own recognizance, but has been placed on house arrest with a monitoring device.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the 62-year-old Mullen stole money from the Reebok chairman and his charitable foundation for the homeless.

The Palm Beach Post reports that Fireman hired Mullen in 1985. Mullen was paid more than $800,000 a year — plus bonuses.

Fireman owns a home in Palm Beach County. There was no phone number listed for him.