Raw Data: Timeline of Attacks

Here is a glance at the 70 Palestinian bombing attacks that have killed 242 Israelis since the current violence erupted in September 2000:

Oct. 26, 2000: Israeli outpost in Gaza — no Israelis killed.

Dec. 22, 2000: Restaurant in Jordan River Valley — no Israelis killed.

Jan. 1, 2001: Netanya — no Israelis killed, 60 injured.

March 1, 2001: One Israeli killed in taxi near Mei Ami.

March 4, 2001: Three Israelis killed in Netanya.

March 27, 2001: Jerusalem's French Hill neighborhood — no Israelis killed.

March 28, 2001: Gas station near Sdeh Hemed — two Israelis killed.

April 22, 2001: Kfar Saba — one Israeli killed.

April 29, 2001: Car near Israeli bus outside Nablus — no Israelis killed.

May 18, 2001: Netanya shopping mall — five Israelis killed.

May 25, 2001: Truck at Carni Junction in Gaza Strip — no Israelis killed.

June 1, 2001: Dolphinarium nightclub in Tel Aviv — 21 Israelis killed.

June 22, 2001: Jeep at Dugit in Gaza Strip — two Israelis killed.

July 9, 2001: Car near Kissufim Junction — no Israelis killed.

July 16, 2001: Binyamina train station — two Israelis killed.

Aug. 8, 2001: Military checkpoint in Jordan Valley — no Israelis killed.

Aug. 9, 2001: Sbarro pizzeria in Jerusalem — 15 Israelis killed.

Aug. 12, 2001: Kiryat Motzkin — no Israelis killed, 21 injured.

Sept. 4, 2001: Haneviim Street in Jerusalem — no Israelis killed.

Sept. 9, 2001: Nahariya train station — three Israelis killed.

Sept. 9, 2001: Car at Beit Lid Junction — no Israelis killed.

Oct. 7, 2001: Near Kibbutz Shluhot — one Israeli killed.

Oct. 17, 2001: Nahal Oz — no Israelis killed.

Nov. 8, 2001: Baka al-Sharkiyeh, West Bank — no Israelis killed.

Nov. 26, 2001: Erez crossing, Gaza Strip — no Israelis killed.

Nov. 29, 2001: Gan Shmuel bus — three Israelis killed.

Dec. 1, 2001: Double homicide bombing on Ben Yehuda pedestrian mall in Jerusalem — 11 Israelis killed.

Dec. 2, 2001: Bus in Haifa — 15 Israelis killed.

Dec. 5, 2001: King David Street in Jerusalem — no Israelis killed.

Dec. 9, 2001: Haifa — no Israelis killed.

Dec. 12, 2001: Gaza Strip — no Israelis killed.

Jan. 25, 2002: Tel Aviv — no Israelis killed.

Jan. 27, 2002: Female bomber in Jaffa Street in Jerusalem — one Israeli killed.

Jan. 30, 2002: Taibe — no Israelis killed.

Feb. 8, 2002: Mei Ami — no Israelis killed.

Feb. 16, 2002: Karnei Shomron, West Bank — two Israelis killed.

Feb. 18, 2002: Maale Adumim — one Israeli killed.

Feb. 19, 2002: Mehola — no Israelis killed.

Feb. 22, 2002: Efrat supermarket in West Bank — no Israelis killed.

Feb. 27, 2002: Female bomber near Maccabim checkpoint — no Israelis killed.

March 2, 2002: Mea Shearim, Jerusalem — 10 Israelis killed.

March 5, 2002: Bus in Afula — one Israeli killed.

March 7, 2002: Ariel — no Israelis killed.

March 8, 2002: Beit Hanina — no Israelis killed.

March 9, 2002: Moment Cafe in Jerusalem — 11 Israelis killed.

March 14, 2002: Car on a road east of Jerusalem — no Israelis killed.

March 17, 2002: Bus in French Hill in Jerusalem — no Israelis killed.

March 20, 2002: Bus in Kfar Musmus — seven Israelis killed.

March 21, 2002: King George Street in Jerusalem — three Israelis killed.

March 22, 2002: Roadblock near Jenin — no Israelis killed.

March 26, 2002: Near Malha Mall in Jerusalem — no Israelis killed.

March 27, 2002: Hotel in Netanya — 29 Israelis killed.

March 29, 2002: Kiryat Yovel supermarket in Jerusalem — two Israelis killed.

March 30, 2002: Coffee shop in Tel Aviv — one Israeli woman killed.

March 31, 2002: Restaurant in Haifa — 15 Israelis killed.

March 31, 2002: Ambulance station in Efrat, West Bank — no Israelis killed.

April 1, 2002: Car in Jerusalem — one Israeli killed.

April 10, 2002: Bus in Haifa — eight Israelis killed.

April 12, 2002: Female bomber at the market in Jerusalem — six Israelis killed.

April 19, 2002: Kissufim in Gaza Strip — no Israelis killed.

April 20, 2002: Checkpoint near Qalqiliya in West Bank — no Israelis killed.

May 7, 2002: Pool hall in Rishon Letzion — 15 Israelis killed.

May 19, 2002: Market in Netanya — three Israelis killed.

May 20, 2002: Taanakhim Junction — no Israelis killed.

May 22, 2002: Park in Rishon Letzion — two Israelis killed.

May 27, 2002: Ice-cream parlor in Petach Tikvah — two Israelis killed.

June 5, 2002: Bus near Megiddo Junction — 17 Israelis killed.

June 11, 2002: Restaurant in Herzliya — one Israeli killed.

June 17, 2002: Marja — no Israelis killed.

June 18, 2002: Patt Junction in Jerusalem — 19 Israelis killed.