Raw Data: List of Dioceses Not Complying With Sex-Abuse Policy

Here is the list of dioceses identified by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Office of Child and Youth Protection as failing to fully comply with a policy adopted to prevent sexual abuse by priests. Those identified as eparchies are geographic districts for Catholics who accept the authority of the pope, but follow different rituals.

—Archdiocese of Anchorage, Alaska

—Archdiocese of New York

—Archdiocese of Omaha, Neb.

—Byzantine Catholic Eparchy of Passaic, N.J.

—Diocese of Alexandria, La.

—Diocese of Arlington, Va.

—Diocese of Bismarck, N.D.

—Diocese of Honolulu

—Diocese of La Crosse, Wis.

—Diocese of Lincoln, Neb.

—Diocese of Memphis, Tenn.

—Diocese of Newton, Mass. (Melkite-Greek Catholic)

—Syriac Diocese of Our Lady of Deliverance of Union City, N.J.

—Diocese of Richmond, Va.

—Diocese of Steubenville, Ohio

—Ukranian Eparchy of St. Nicholas of Chicago

—Eparchy of St. Maron of Brooklyn, N.Y.

—Eparchy of St. Thomas the Apostle of Michigan

—St. Thomas Syro-Malabar Catholic Diocese of Chicago

—Ukrainian Catholic Diocese of St. Josephat in Parma, Ohio

Four dioceses were not audited for various reasons:

—Diocese of Davenport, Iowa

—Diocese of St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands

—Apostolic Exarchate of Armenian Catholics

—One unidentified Eastern-rite eparchy that had not been formed when the audit began