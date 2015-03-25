Raw Data: Bush's Trip Highlights
Highlights of President Bush's trip to Europe. He left Washington on Sunday for Brussels, Belgium:
Monday:
— Meets with NATO's secretary-general, Jaap de Hoop Scheffer, and gives a speech to the Belgium people. Meets with French President Jacques Chirac; the two also have dinner together.
Tuesday:
— Hold separate meetings with British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi and Ukraine's new president, Viktor Yushchenko. Attends NATO and European Union meetings.
Wednesday:
— Meets in Mainz, Germany, with Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder.
Thursday:
— Meets in Bratislava, Slovakia, with Russian President Vladimir Putin before returning to Washington.