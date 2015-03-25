Rapper Puffy Sued by Nightclub Shooting Driver

Sean "Puffy" Combs' former driver has filed a $3 million lawsuit claiming one of the rap mogul's employees forced him to drive through red lights after a nightclub shooting last December.

Wardel Fenderson, 40, says in court papers filed Wednesday that he picked up Combs, actress Jennifer Lopez, and Combs' bodyguard, Anthony "Wolf" Jones, outside a nightclub on Dec. 27. Three people had been shot in the club, allegedly by Jamal "Shyne" Barrow, 20, a rapper who had come to the club with Combs and Lopez. Barrow has been charged with attempted murder.

As they fled in Combs' sports utility vehicle, Jones grabbed the steering wheel and screamed at him "not to stop and to continue driving," despite police orders to pull over, according to court documents.

Prosecutors say someone threw a handgun out of a passenger-side window while the vehicle was speeding through 11 red lights. The vehicle eventually was stopped by police barricades and another gun was found on the floor.

Combs and Jones have been charged with bribery for allegedly offering Fenderson $50,000 and a diamond ring if Fenderson would claim the gun in the SUV was his.

Combs and Jones are scheduled to go on trial in January