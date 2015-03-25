Racy Burger Ad Leaves Teachers Furious

A fast food chain’s racy new advertising campaign has left at least one teacher’s organization demanding it be pulled.

The ad for St. Louis, Missouri-based Hardee’s Corporation features a sexy teacher, making provocative moves in front of the class while two students rap to a song called "Flat Buns,” according to a report on myFOXstl.com.

Click here for the report from MyFOXStl.com

"How irresponsible can you get?” said the Tennessee Education Association in a statement on their website. ”At this very moment, there are female teachers in high school classrooms with 30+ students who are working hard to teach our children so that they can compete in today's world. It is unbelievably demeaning to every one of them to promote a television advertisement showing a young teacher gyrating on top of her desk while boys in the class rap about her body in order to sell hamburgers!"

Hardee’s claims the ad is obviously a spoof, pointing out that the target demographic for the ad is young men who find this type of ad campaign appealing.

The fast-food chain courted controversy before with a provocative hamburger ad featuring Paris Hilton.