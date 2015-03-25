All this week we are asking questions; I may not have the answers, but power left unchecked can turn very ugly, very rapidly. So it's vital that we all question with boldness, hold to the truth and speak without fear.

You need to start asking questions:

Day 4

• Why do we need a civilian force?

• Who is posing a threat to us?

• Who will this "force" be made up of?

• Who is the real enemy?

• Does the president know of a coming event? If not, who builds an army against an unrecognized enemy?

• Why won't the media get off their butts and look into these radicals in the White House? And into this civilian army?

Day 3

• Why does the FCC have a diversity "czar"?

• Who is Mark Lloyd and how does he plan to "balance" the airwaves?

• Will he bring back the Fairness Doctrine or worse?

• Cass Sunstein once said he wants to balance the Internet; is that next?

• Will broadcasters who leave the airwaves be allowed to go to satellite or Internet without government regulation?

• Is there any place (that has a mass audience) where the government wont regulate free speech?

• Why does it seem every member of the Obama advisory team hates capitalism, unless those companies (like G.E.) are in bed with the administration?

If Lloyd has his way, stations who don't comply to the governments definition of the "public interest" will have to pay a massive fine — that helps support public broadcasting:

• What will be the definition of "public interest"?

• Who defines "public interest"?

• Why should it be balanced? Because it's public airwaves? (Well, there are public roads that go by my house and I don't count how many Republicans and Democrats are driving on them)

Day 2

• Who is "surrounding" the president in the White House?

• Do any of the president's advisers have criminal records?

• Are the president's advisers working to better the country or their own ideals?

• Who are the anti-capitalists in Washington?

• What role do they have in crafting bills?

• What was "STORM"? What happened to the founders; where are they now?

• What qualifications must one have to be a presidential adviser?

• What is the difference between a community organizer and a community activist?

• Do the "czars" have power?

• Should a communist have the ear of the president of the United States?

• What role did the Apollo Alliance play in crafting bills?

• Does the president know the co-founder of the Weather Underground is a board member of the Apollo Alliance?

• How many people in the administration are connected to the Movement for a Democratic Society?

• What role does George Soros play... constitutionally?

Day 1

• Can we survive this debt? If yes, how?

• Why the rush on health care reform, cap-and-trade?

• Who is writing these bills?

• Will Washington read and understand the bills?

• Why are you called "grassroots" if you are for, but "Astroturf" if you are against?

• Our unfunded liabilities for Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid is close to $100 trillion. Is there any way to pay for these programs without bankrupting America?

• We are in so much debt, why spend more borrowed money on cap-and-trade and health care programs before we stop the flow of red ink?

• The stimulus package funneled billions of dollars to ACORN: How does giving billions of dollars to ACORN stimulate the economy?

• If it was so important for Congress to pass the stimulus bill before they even had time to read it, why has only a fraction of the stimulus money been spent six months later?

• Former President Bush said he had to abandon free market principles in order to save them; how exactly does that work?

• Why won’t member of Congress read the bills before they vote on them?

• Why are citizens mocked and laughed at when they ask their congressman to read the bills before they vote on them?

• Was the "cash for clunkers" program meant to save the Earth or the economy? Did it accomplish either?

• How did Van Jones, a self-proclaimed communist, become a special adviser to the president?

• Did President Obama know of Van Jones’ radical political beliefs when he named him special adviser?

• The Apollo Alliance claimed credit for writing the stimulus bill; why was this group allowed to write any portion of this bill?

• If politicians aren’t writing the bills and aren’t reading the bills, do they have any idea what these 1,000-page plus bills actually impose on the American people?

• If the "public option" health care plan is so good, why won’t politicians agree to have that as their plan?

• If town hall meetings are intended for the politicians to learn what’s on our mind, why do they spend so much time talking instead of listening?

• Politicians are refusing to attend town hall meetings complaining, without evidence, that they are scripted. Does that mean we shouldn’t come out and vote for you since every campaign stop, baby kiss and speech you give is scripted?

• Why would you want to overwhelm the system?

• Is using the economic crises to rush legislation through Congress what Rahm Emanuel meant when he talked about not letting a crisis go to waste?

• What are the president's "czars" paid? What is the budget for their staffs/offices?

