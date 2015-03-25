Q & A With Daniel Radcliffe

Life is about to change dramatically for 12-year-old Daniel Radcliffe.

The Harry Potter star's ticket is written, at least for the next few years, or until he becomes a British Macaulay Culkin. But the demure lad who found out he won the part over hundreds of others while in his bathtub says he's just a normal kid. Yeah, right.

So, a year from now will he wish he could wave a magic wand and go back to a regular life? And does he wear glasses off camera? In a recent one-on-one interview, Radcliffe was shy, a bit restrained, but straightforward and clearly enjoying his new adventure.

Fox News: Are you prepared for superstardom?

Radcliffe: (Pause) I'm never going to think of myself as a superstar or a movie star because people who do that, they also think of themselves as being famous. I think people who think and know they're famous — it's okay to know it, but just don't put emphasis on that fact. Because people who do that, they're often not very nice. So I'm just going to sit back and enjoy it.

Q: Have you had a taste yet of the kind of Beatlemania that's going to happen to you?

A: (Laughs) I went to the cinema yesterday to see Monster's Inc., and there were like a whole group of people standing there saying, 'You look like that kid from Harry Potter.' And I'm going 'Really? O-kaaay.' I feel really privileged to be recognized and stuff because how many boys my age get their photos on posters and buses and get their own action figure? So it's cool.

Q: Do you like your action figure?

A: (Hesitant but nodding) I think it's very good, yeah.

Q: Honestly? I detected a pause in your answer.

A: Well, I've never actually really seen it up close. I've seen the doll up close, but I've never actually seen the action figure up close, so I was trying to think of what it looks like and yeah, I like it.

Q: Get ready, you're going to be seeing plenty of them.

A: (Laughs) Yeah. I went into F.A.O. Schwarz and I saw Harry Potter Lego. And, you know, I've been playing with Lego and swallowing it for a long time so I never thought there'd be...

Q: You looked 'pixilated' in Lego. You looked square?

A: (Laughs) Yeah!

Q: Do you ever wear glasses in real life?

A: No.

Q: That's good, because then you really would get nailed. You'd have to have those giant Michael Caine glasses...

A: (Laughs) Yeah. If I did wear glasses I think I would get recognized a bit more, but I don't.

Q: You're committed for the next two installments?

A: I'm definitely doing the second one. And after that, [I] don't know. Take it one at a time, I think.

Q: So, is this the happiest time in your life?

A: Absolutely.

Q: Before all the people start mobbing you.

A: No, I think that's going to be fun too.

Q: Before the clothes get ripped off.

A: (Nervous laughter and then a contorted look) No, I think it will be fun to be recognized. I really do.

Q: And your friends back home aren't giving you a lot of grief?

A: No, they're really excited. Almost as excited as I am.

Q: Well, they clearly want money.

A: (Laughs) Oh yeah. No! I think they're cool.

Q: So are you, Mister Potter.

A: Thanks.