Protesters: Judicial System is Racist, Dragging Death Should Have Never Occurred

As many as 200 protesters have been gathering outside an east Texas courthouse to speak out against a judicial system they say is racist.

Outrage centers on the death of Brandon McClelland. Authorities say two white men drove over the black man on purpose, after an argument.

McClelland's mother says her son is dead because one of the men had been allowed to serve just four years for manslaughter earlier this decade.

Authorities say race wasn't a factor in McClelland's death. They note that he and the suspects had been long-time friends. McClelland had admitted giving one of the suspects a false alibi in the earlier manslaughter case.

Ten-years-ago James Byrd was killed in another east Texas town when 3 white men chained Byrd to the back of a pickup and dragged him for three miles.

In this case, McClelland was run over by -- not chained to -- a pickup, which dragged him 70 feet.