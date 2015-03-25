Expand / Collapse search
Prosecutor Won't File Charges in School Bus Death of Pennsylvania Boy, 12

By | Associated Press

EASTON, Pa. – A prosecutor has decided not to file charges in the death of a 12-year-old Pennsylvania boy who was hit by a bus in front of his middle school last month as he horsed around with friends.

Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli says Dakota Galusha's death at a school near Allentown was a tragic accident.

The prosecutor said at a news conference Tuesday that Galusha was joking around with a 13-year-old friend when the friend gently pushed him. Galusha stumbled backward over a curb and into the path of the bus.

A coroner had ruled Dakota's death a homicide. But Morganelli says the evidence does not support a criminal charge of involuntary manslaughter. He says Galusha's parents agree.