Prosecutor: Drug Cartel Behind Murder of Mexican Hero Marine's Family

A Mexican prosecutor says a gang linked with a top drug lord is responsible for slaying relatives of a marine who was honored as a national hero after his death in a raid that killed the cartel chief.

Tabasco state Attorney General Rafael Gonzalez says the Zetas gunned down four members of fallen marine Melquisedet Angulo's family.

Gonzalez said Wednesday that four people who worked as informants for the Zetas have been detained in connection with the slayings of the marine's mother, siblings and aunt.

Gonzalez said the suspects transported money to pay the gunmen, who are still at large. He said the attack was motivated by the Dec. 16 death of drug lord Arturo Beltran Leyva.

The Zetas are allies of the Beltran Leyva cartel.