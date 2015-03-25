Profiles: Identified Blast Victims

Police have confirmed at least 52 people died in last week's bombings of London Underground trains and a bus. The dead identified thus far by authorities or their families:

— Ciaran Cassidy, 22, of London, believed to have died on the double-decker bus. Identity released by police.

— Elizabeth Daplyn, 26, of London, believed to have been aboard the Piccadilly Line train on her way to work in the neuro-radiology department of University College Hospital. Her family said Tuesday they had given up hope, but her death has not been formally confirmed.

— Jamie Gordon, 30, last heard from the morning of July 7 when he called his employer, an asset management firm, to say he was on a bus. His partner Yvonne Nash used her position with a cell phone network to trace Gordon's phone to the wrecked bus.

— Richard Gray, 41, a tax manager and father of two from Ipswich, northeast of London, died while traveling on a subway train, his family said.

— Miriam Hyman, 31, of Barnet, north London, believed to have died on the bus. Identity released by police.

— Shahara Islam, believed to have died on the bus. Identity released by police.

— Helen Jones, 28, killed on the Piccadilly Line train, her family said. Jones was a student in the Scottish town of Lockerbie in 1988, when Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over the town and crashed, killing 270 people.

— Susan Levy, 53, mother of two from Cuffley, north of London, was traveling on a Piccadilly Line train, police said.

— Jennifer Nicholson, 24, of Bristol, England, worked for a music company in London, died in the Edgware Road bomb, police said.

— Miheala Otto, 46, of Mill Hill, north London. Believed to have died on the bus, identity released by police.

— Shyanuja Parathasangary, believed to have died on the bus. Identity released by police.

— Philip Stuart Russell, who would have celebrated his 29th birthday Monday, worked for finance firm J.P. Morgan and lived in London. He normally caught the Tube to work but was forced off the train at Euston and died on the bus, his family said.

— Fiona Stevenson, 29, a lawyer from London, apparently died in the attacks, her family said.

— William Wise, believed to have died on the bus. Identity released by the police.