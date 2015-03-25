Prince to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

McCartney, Jagger and now Prince.

For the third year in a row, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame act will headline the Super Bowl halftime entertainment. This time it's Prince.

The Purple One, winner of six Grammy Awards and nominated for five more this year, will play at the game in Miami on Feb. 4.

The Super Bowl, which will be televised by CBS, is annually television's highest rated show. An estimated 141 million people watched last year's game between Pittsburgh and Seattle.

The Rolling Stones headlined the halftime show for that Super Bowl, and two years ago it was Paul McCartney.

The NFL has tended to take a more cautious approach since Janet Jackson's widely criticized "wardrobe malfunction" at halftime of the 2004 game. That game also was televised by CBS.

Last year, Mick Jagger's microphone was silenced as he sang sexually suggestive lyrics in a couple of songs the Stones performed.

Prince gained attention early his career with raunchy lyrics and racy performances, but has toned down his act somewhat in recent years.