President Obama Tries to Save the Economic Stimulus Package

Once in a while, I'll go on another news program to spread "The Factor" word. Thursday morning I appeared on CBS' "The Early Show" to talk about the mistakes Barack Obama is making with this recession-busting bill.

Now, I think the government has to stimulate the economy, but why the president allowed Nancy Pelosi and her far-left crew to hijack the situation is way beyond me, as I told Harry Smith.

O'REILLY: For President Obama to expect the nation and the Republican Party to accept a bill that Nancy Pelosi and the far left puts together that rewards unions, that spends billions on global warming research, that goes into all kinds of social engineering, if Barack Obama thought the American people who are really suffering are going to take all of this and say oh yeah, he's not living in the real world. So it's partially his fault for not understanding the mood of the nation right now.

And the polls back me up. The majority of Americans are now opposed to spending a trillion dollars on social engineering and other liberal causes. The folks want the money to help put people back to work and stimulate buying power.

According to a new Gallup poll, a whopping 85 percent of American citizens are concerned that the news media will not provide oversight on President Obama. The reason so many Americans feel this way is illustrated by people like Brian Williams.

BRIAN WILLIAMS, "NIGHTLY NEWS": This was a different day at the Obama White House. Yesterday in the Oval Office, the president told us in the interview that he screwed up. That's not something we're used to hearing from our president in recent years.

Well, instead of explaining how President Obama "screwed up," Mr. Williams uses air time to take a shot at President Bush. Now that is stupid.

Again, the Obama administration needs to help the folks right now. It needs to pass a bill that puts as many Americans to work as possible and provides incentives for people to spend money.

We don't need research on global warming in this bill. We don't need birth control for the kids. We don't need income redistribution. All of those things can wait for another time and another debate.

"Talking Points" urges President Obama to wise up to help the folks and to get an effective economic stimulus bill passed.

And that's "The Memo."

Pinheads & Patriots

While we were over in Iraq in 2006, we met Army Specialist Daniel Agami, a great guy, who unfortunately was killed two years later in Iraq.

Now the Coconut Creek post office in Florida will have a name change. It will be called the Specialist Daniel Agami Post Office, because Daniel was a patriot of the highest order. Congratulations to his family.

On the pinhead front, legendary singer Etta James, 71, who was played by Beyonce in the movie "Cadillac Records," apparently doesn't really like Beyonce very much, or President Obama for that matter.

ETTA JAMES, SINGER: You guys know who your president is, right? You know the one with the big ears? Yes, wait a minute. He ain't my president. He might be yours, but he ain't my president. But I tell you that woman he had singing for him, singing my song, she going to get her (EXPLETIVE DELETED) whipped. I can't stand Beyonce. She had no business up there singing. Singing up there on a big ol', a big ol' president thing. Going to be singing my song that I been singing forever.

She's talking about "At Last." Now, we don't know what Ms. James' beef is with President Obama. We called her people, but they didn't get back to us. So you can decide if she is a pinhead.

