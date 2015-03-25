President Bush's Day of Terror Timeline

White House press secretary Ari Fleischer provided details of President Bush's day Tuesday, Sept. 11. All times are EDT:

9 a.m. -- Bush arrives at Sarasota, Fla., school for speech. White House chief of staff Andrew Card tells him a plane has crashed into the World Trade Center.

9:05 a.m. -- Bush is visiting a second-grade class when Card whispers to him that a second plane has struck the towers. President delays plans to address the tragedy, deciding to get more information first.

9:30 a.m. -- Bush meets privately with National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice, who briefs him.

9:31 a.m. -- In Sarasota, Fla., President Bush calls crashes an "apparent terrorist attack on our country."

9.57 a.m. -- Aboard Air Force One en route to Louisiana, Bush calls Vice President Dick Cheney and puts America's military on a high alert status. Sifts through reports from staff, including erroneous report that a car bomb had struck the State Department. Gets news that plane has crashed near Pittsburgh.

11:40 a.m. -- Bush arrives at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., where he makes series of telephone calls from a general's conference room. Tells Cheney in telephone call, "It's the faceless coward that attacks." He also talks to Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld and New York Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.

1:04 p.m. -- From Barksdale Air Force base in Louisiana, Bush announces U.S. military on high-alert worldwide: "Make no mistake: The United States will hunt down and punish those responsible for these cowardly acts."

1:15 p.m. -- Bush departs conference room for Air Force One in a camouflaged Humvee. Talks to Cheney again en route to Nebraska air force base and schedules a 4 p.m. meeting of his national security staff. Also talks to New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Gov. George Pataki. "I know your heart is broken and your city is strained and anything we can do, let me know," Bush says.

3:07 p.m. -- Bush arrives at U.S. Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.

4:36 p.m. -- Bush departs for Washington. En route, he calls first lady Laura Bush and says, "I'm coming home, see you at the White House." Works with aides on his prime-time speech.

7 p.m. -- Bush arrives at White House to prepare for address.

8:30 p.m. -- Bush speaks to nation and vows to "find those responsible and bring them to justice."

8:35 p.m. -- Bush attends national security meeting.

10:21 p.m. -- Meeting has ended. Secret Service radio squawks with news that Bush has gone home to bed: "Trailblazer. Second floor of the residence."

